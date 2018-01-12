Video

There has been a sudden surge in orders for a print by street artist Banksy.

Bristol Museum and Art Gallery said they are selling one £5 print of 'Angel Bust' every minute and it has now sold out online.

Banksy created the angel sculpture with a tin of pink paint tipped over it for a 'take-over' of the museum in 2009.

Hundreds of thousands of people queued to see 'Banksy versus Bristol Museum' after the artist transformed it into a menagerie of 'Unnatural History'.

The artist left behind 'Angel Bust' when the exhibition closed.

Staff say the print has been on sale for sometime but believe sales surged after it went on sale in the US and Japan.