A teenage sexting victim and her family have spoken about the consequences of the craze.

A 14-year-old girl was threatened and blackmailed after sharing semi-nude pictures of herself.

Her father, from Gloucestershire, is urging parents to be more aware of their children's activity online.

Known as 'sexting', the craze is very much a part of today's teen culture: tens of thousands of teenagers participate every year, without necessarily realising the consequences.

An actress has voiced the teenager's words.