A disabled man was Tasered by police and charged with assaulting an officer in a case that collapsed when his mother discovered CCTV of the incident.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the footage showed "rather different" events to those claimed by Avon and Somerset Police.

The police watchdog said the failure to gather the CCTV "fell below standard" for the force but there was no wrongdoing.

Avon and Somerset Police said the incident had been subject to a "detailed and robust investigation" and there was no case to answer for misconduct.