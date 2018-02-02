'I feel lucky to be alive'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chippenham gas blast victim Kyle Roe 'lucky to be alive'

Kyle Roe says he is lucky to be alive after a gas explosion at his flat in Chippenham, Wiltshire, almost killed him.

He has been in hospital in Wales recovering since last October and is now due to return home.

  • 02 Feb 2018
  • From the section Bristol