Brabazon veteran celebrates 70 years since first flight
A revolutionary aircraft built in the West will celebrate its 70th anniversary next year.
The Bristol Brabazon was designed and built at Filton to fly between Europe and the United States, but was never put into production.
The last surviving member of the crew who flew on its historic maiden flight is 95-year-old John Cochrane.
He remembered how 10,000 Bristolians turned up to see that historic maiden flight.
06 Feb 2018
