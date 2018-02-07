Media player
More Roman remains excavated under Bath
The largest excavation of Roman remains for more than thirty years in the city of Bath has started.
The work is part of a project to open up new areas of the site and provide better facilities for visitors.
07 Feb 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window