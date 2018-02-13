Unseen footage of Princess Margaret has been discovered in someone's cupboard in Bristol
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Forgotten footage discovered of a royal visit to Bristol

Footage of a forgotten royal visit to Bristol has been discovered in a cupboard.

Sisters Janet Darlison and Barbara Nash from Bradley Stoke found the old reels of film hidden in a rusty tin which has been discovered by their father decades earlier.

  • 13 Feb 2018
  • From the section Bristol
Go to next video: 'Princess Margaret's the best character'