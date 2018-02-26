Media player
Bijan Ebrahimi murder: Jailed ex-PC 'made scapegoat'
Former police officer Kevin Duffy was jailed for failing to respond to phone calls from a refugee before he was killed.
He was found guilty of misconduct in public office following the murder of Bijan Ebrahimi in Bristol in 2013.
He claims he was unfairly blamed for the wider failings in the police.
26 Feb 2018
