Bath park skiers use 4x4 to get moving in snow
A group of skiers decided on an unusual way to get moving in the snow in Bath - getting towed by a 4x4.
The stunt was captured in Bath's Victoria Park on Thursday as heavy snow blanketed south-west England.
02 Mar 2018
Bristol
