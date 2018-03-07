Media player
Bristol Post apologises for 'face of evil' front page
The Bristol Post today published a front page apology for a headline written 21 years ago.
Its coverage of the convictions of black men for drugs offences in 1996 used a headline that was widely criticised.
After two decades of campaigns, the paper has now said it is "sorry".
07 Mar 2018
