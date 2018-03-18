Media player
Man uses kayak to sledge down hill in Bristol
Overnight snow led to the closure of Bristol Airport for several hours while snow was cleared from the runway.
But others enjoyed the conditions much more with someone putting a kayak to good use on a hill in Bristol.
18 Mar 2018
