Reuben gets treated to a day out after being locked in a bus
Video

Reuben Wilson, who has Down's syndrome, was accidentally left on a school bus for six hours last year before anyone realised that he was there.

His parents, Chris and Sharon, wanted to replace that time with six hours of fun.

They took him to London last weekend where he was treated to see Shrek's Adventure and Matilda the Musical.

  • 27 Mar 2018