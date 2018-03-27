Video

A supermarket near Bath has come under a coordinated "plastic attack" by shoppers fed up with the excess packaging on groceries.

Up to 25 customers at Tesco in Keynsham ripped the plastic packaging off their shopping and left it at the tills.

Tony Mitchell, who organised the protest, said: "We had scissors and stripped the things we'd bought of plastic; we filled three huge trolleys with plastic."

Tesco has been approached for comment but has yet to respond.