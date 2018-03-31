Hank the ex-police horse using his retirement to help students learn
Video

Retired police horse helps trainee vets in Bristol

A former police horse has retired from his duties to help trainee vets.

Hank used to work for Avon and Somerset Police's mounted division but has moved on to pastures new with a veterinary practice in Langford, near Bristol.

He will be used as a teaching aid for students learning about equine science.

