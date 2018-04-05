Media player
Chard woman finds electronic voice with aid
Nicole Tucker from Chard, who has cerebral palsy, says people speak to her assistant or carer rather than directly to her.
The 20-year-old hopes having electronic voice technology will make people communicate with her as an individual.
05 Apr 2018
