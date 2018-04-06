Media player
Muslim model Ikram Abdi Omar wants to change hijab views
An aspiring model from Bristol says she is determined to break into the industry wearing her hijab.
Ikram Abdi Omar has appeared in Vogue magazine.
The 21-year-old took to the catwalk at the start of Bristol Fashion Week, held at the city's Cribbs Causeway shopping centre.
06 Apr 2018
