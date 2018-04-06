The model changing the way people think about hijab fashion
Video

Muslim model Ikram Abdi Omar wants to change hijab views

An aspiring model from Bristol says she is determined to break into the industry wearing her hijab.

Ikram Abdi Omar has appeared in Vogue magazine.

The 21-year-old took to the catwalk at the start of Bristol Fashion Week, held at the city's Cribbs Causeway shopping centre.

