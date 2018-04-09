Social enterprise to run new Bristol Metrobus route
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bristol's new Metrobus service shown off to guests

Bristol's new £230m Metrobus scheme has been shown off to a number of invited politicians, bus operators and members of the media.

The guided buses start running on one of the three routes next month after years of construction and delays.

  • 09 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Metrobus - will it make a difference?