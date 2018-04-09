Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bristol's new Metrobus service shown off to guests
Bristol's new £230m Metrobus scheme has been shown off to a number of invited politicians, bus operators and members of the media.
The guided buses start running on one of the three routes next month after years of construction and delays.
-
09 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-bristol-43703563/bristol-s-new-metrobus-service-shown-off-to-guestsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window