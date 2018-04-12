Video
Father describes family's three years in hotels
Father-of-three Luke Burns says his family were living in hotels for three years after his applications for housing were refused by Bristol City Council.
Bristol City Council, who has since rehomed the family, has been told to pay £9,000 in compensation by the Local Government Ombudsman.
The council said it had tried to help the family but accepted it did not act properly, particularly in relation to the children and their needs.
