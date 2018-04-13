Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Man drove from London to Bristol and back in an £80 Honda Civic
A man has bought a car to travel from London to Bristol for less the price of a train ticket.
Tom Church, who founded a voucher code website, said he spent £80 on a 1997 Honda Civic with 135,000 miles on the clock.
He also paid for insurance, tax and petrol which totalled £208.61 - which compared to the peak time £218.10 train ticket.
13 Apr 2018
