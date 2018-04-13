Media player
Keynsham's former Cadbury's factory becomes a retirement village.
The former Cadbury's factory in Keynsham has been officially reopened as a retirement village.
The iconic plant closed in 2011 and has been redeveloped into what is being called The Chocolate Quarter, incorporating a care home, cinema and restaurants.
13 Apr 2018
