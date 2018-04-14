Video

Two years of Bristol life and landmarks have been captured and compressed into three minutes by an amateur photographer.

Xavier Legros, an engineer living in the city, said he had spent "literally hundreds of hours" of his spare time waiting for the right conditions to shoot and processing the sequences for the "little project".

He said: "The intention was to show Bristol at its best.

"The keen eyes will actually spot a few things I shot months ago that no longer exist."