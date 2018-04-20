Tigger's addictive problem
Video

Cat burglar can't stop stealing plastic balls

Cat owners are used to receiving regular "gifts" from their feline friends - but Tigger has taken things to a whole new level.

The moggy from Downend near Bristol has been stealing from a neighbour's plastic ball pit for nearly a month.

His owner, Katie Brown, can't figure out where they are coming from, but is keen to return them to their rightful owner.

  • 20 Apr 2018
