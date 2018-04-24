Cooking with the power of poo
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sewage waste in Bristol used to make green gas

The sewage waste of a million people across Bristol is being used to produce energy for the city.

The council owned national energy company, Bristol Energy, is offering its customers biomethane - an environmentally friendly substitute for the fossil fuel natural gas.

It is made from treating local human waste.

  • 24 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Cow poo powered bus 'breaks record'