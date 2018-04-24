Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sewage waste in Bristol used to make green gas
The sewage waste of a million people across Bristol is being used to produce energy for the city.
The council owned national energy company, Bristol Energy, is offering its customers biomethane - an environmentally friendly substitute for the fossil fuel natural gas.
It is made from treating local human waste.
-
24 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-bristol-43882351/sewage-waste-in-bristol-used-to-make-green-gasRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window