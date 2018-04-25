Real life lightsaber combat
Enthusiasts fight with 'real life' lightsabers

Every week at a church in Brislington, Bristol, a group of lightsaber enthusiasts come together to train.

They are participants in Ludosport, a relatively recent invention that imagines how lightsaber combat in the Star Wars films would work if the weapons were real.

Emphasis is placed on the theatrics and light touch of how the lightsabers move.

