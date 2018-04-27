Video

A collection of 100,000 toy soldiers, amassed over a lifetime and stored in a garage, is up for sale.

Carmelo Mazzotta, from Bristol, began collecting the toys with his brother Emile when he was eight years old.

He died in 2016 following a battle with leukaemia and now his vast collection is being auctioned in Wiltshire on Saturday, expected to fetch about £30,000.