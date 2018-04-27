Media player
Video
A Bristol man collected 100,000 toy soldiers over 40 years.
A collection of 100,000 toy soldiers, amassed over a lifetime and stored in a garage, is up for sale.
Carmelo Mazzotta, from Bristol, began collecting the toys with his brother Emile when he was eight years old.
He died in 2016 following a battle with leukaemia and now his vast collection is being auctioned in Wiltshire on Saturday, expected to fetch about £30,000.
27 Apr 2018
