Take a tour of Badminton Horse Trial course
Fly over the Badminton Horse Trials course

Badminton Horse Trials is one of the highlights of the equestrian calendar, and takes place in the grounds of the Badminton Estate near Bristol.

Ahead of this year's event, which begins later this week, take a birds' eye view of the famous cross country course with this stunning drone footage.

  • 01 May 2018
