Making people smile with 100 clay creatures in 100 days
Marta Smyk has challenged herself to make one clay creature every day for 100 days.

The Bristol-based artist, who sculpts with clay, makes jewellery and puppets, is nearing the half-way point and said seeing people's positive comments about her work keeps her going.

She is uploading pictures of her creations to her website and Instagram account.

  • 16 May 2018