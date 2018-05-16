Media player
Bristol artist's challenge to make 100 creatures in 100 days
Marta Smyk has challenged herself to make one clay creature every day for 100 days.
The Bristol-based artist, who sculpts with clay, makes jewellery and puppets, is nearing the half-way point and said seeing people's positive comments about her work keeps her going.
She is uploading pictures of her creations to her website and Instagram account.
16 May 2018
