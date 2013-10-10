Crash course to cut Peterborough's young road casualties

Video

Students were given a crash course in driving in a campaign to cut the number of young road casualties.

Last year, almost a quarter of those injured on the roads in Peterborough were aged between 17 and 25.

This report from involves simulated pictures of a serious car crash.

The simulator has been created by the Safer Peterborough Partnership which includes local government, NHS Peterborough, the police, and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue