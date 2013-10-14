A1 Cambridgeshire coach crash injures 13 people

Video

A coach carrying more than 40 passengers was in collision with a lorry on the A1 in Cambridgeshire, leaving 13 people needing hospital treatment.

The crash happened in the early hours of Sunday morning on the northbound carriageway between Brampton and Buckden.

The coach was taking passengers home to Northumberland from a works do in London.

The carriageway was shut for several hours and the emergency services said it was lucky nobody had been killed.

Mike Cartwright reports.