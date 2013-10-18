Flash-mob proposal: Peterborough PC surprises bride-to-be

Video

A police officer chose a Peterborough shopping centre to propose to his girlfriend - and enrolled a flash-mob to help his cause.

Mandi Brown had no idea that the dancers from Peterborough Regional College were there in her honour.

She was having a cup of coffee when she spotted PC Martin George, who had special permission to wear his uniform on a day off to pop the question.

And her answer? "Yes."

Debbie Tubby reports.