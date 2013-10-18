Video
Flash-mob proposal: Peterborough PC surprises bride-to-be
A police officer chose a Peterborough shopping centre to propose to his girlfriend - and enrolled a flash-mob to help his cause.
Mandi Brown had no idea that the dancers from Peterborough Regional College were there in her honour.
She was having a cup of coffee when she spotted PC Martin George, who had special permission to wear his uniform on a day off to pop the question.
And her answer? "Yes."
Debbie Tubby reports.
