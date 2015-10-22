St Neots shooting: Neighbours heard 'fireworks'

Video

Neighbours have told how they heard what they thought were fireworks going off before they discovered a man had been shot dead by police.

The man, named locally as Richard Davies, was killed at his home in Duck Lane, St Neots, Cambridgeshire, at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday.

Officers had been alerted 15 minutes earlier with concerns for the safety of the people inside the terraced house.

Local residents told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Johnny Dee how they heard three bangs.