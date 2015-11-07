A new stand for Northampton Saints stadium opens

Video

A new £6m stand at Northampton Saints is due to open to fans ahead of their first official home game of the season.

The building at Franklin's Gardens is dedicated to the Barwell family who own the club.

It took five months to build and will house another 2,000 fans, bringing the capacity to more than 15,000.

Northampton Saints' chief executive Tony Hewitt said it was "a fact of life we needed an extra 2,000 spectators" seats.