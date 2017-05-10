Video
Cambridge mum produces book about positives of Down's syndrome
A mother whose son has Down's syndrome has produced a book focusing on the positives of the condition to help other parents in the same situation.
Tania Khan, from Cambridge, said she was "terrified of her ignorance" when her son Qeis, eight, was born.
She used her and other parents' experiences to produce a book, called Hope, to highlight to parents just what's possible and to explain to siblings what Down's syndrome is.
10 May
