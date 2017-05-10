Cambridge United's Josh Coulson get a 10th anniversary dinner

Video

He's gone from the terraces to the pitch and after 10 years, Cambridge United's Josh Coulson is getting an honorary dinner.

His highlights include the 2015 FA Cup tie and replay against Manchester United.

He was also part of the squad which won promotion back to the Football League at Wembley in 2014 after a nine-year absence.

For more on this and other stories visit BBC Local Live: Cambridgeshire