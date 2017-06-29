Video
Councillor buys speed gun to monitor Cambridge guided busway
A councillor bought her own speed gun after being concerned that buses on Cambridge's guided busway were going too fast.
City councillor Zoe O'Connell, Liberal Democrat, said she found a large percentage of buses were going faster than the 15mph limit near Cambridge Railway Station.
There have been a number of crashes on the guided busway in recent months, at least one of which was caused by excessive speed.
Stagecoach said the speed gun was "not a credible source of data".
