Councillor buys speed gun to monitor Cambridge guided busway

Video

A councillor bought her own speed gun after being concerned that buses on Cambridge's guided busway were going too fast.

City councillor Zoe O'Connell, Liberal Democrat, said she found a large percentage of buses were going faster than the 15mph limit near Cambridge Railway Station.

There have been a number of crashes on the guided busway in recent months, at least one of which was caused by excessive speed.

Stagecoach said the speed gun was "not a credible source of data".