A charity fundraiser is about to visit all 28 European Union countries in a tuk-tuk.

Callam Fairhurst is raising money for a charity he founded in memory of his brother who died from cancer, aged 14.

Mr Fairhurst, from Soham, Cambridgeshire, said he was inspired to buy the three-wheeled vehicle after a trip to India, even though it is prone to tipping over on roundabouts.