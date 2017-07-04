Video
Horses loose on Peterborough housing estate prompts warning from charities
Two charities have warned of the dangers of roaming animals after 10 horses and ponies were deliberately let out their field and found wandering a housing estate.
They were captured after they found their way on to a playing field, near the Welland Estate in Peterborough, to graze.
Fenland Animal Rescue and the RSPCA have issued warnings to would-be offenders, with one describing the incident as "extremely careless and irresponsible".
