Video

The Secret Garden Party, which takes places in Abbots Ripton close to Huntingdon, will finish after 15 years.

Cambridgeshire's worst kept secret attracts thousands of people every year, with 30,000 people expected to attend in 2017.

The 'party' has seen performances from acts ranging from Ed Sheeran to Faithless to Clean Bandit, with Prince Harry attending as a guest in 2014.