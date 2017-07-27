Prince William leaves East Anglian Air Ambulance

Video

Prince William is leaving his job as a helicopter pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance after two years of service.

His last duty as a paid pilot will be the night shift from his base at Cambridge Airport.

In a letter published in the Eastern Daily Press, Prince William said he had a "profound respect" for those who serve in our emergency services.

He is stepping down to take on more royal duties on behalf of the Queen.

The second-in-line to the throne has donated his wages to charity.