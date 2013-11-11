Chinese flock to Xu Zhimo King's College Cambridge festival

Video

Chinese visitors flock in their thousands to Cambridge each year, and a poetry festival is one of the big attractions this weekend.

Poet Xu Zhimo wrote a poignant love letter to the city in 1928, and the poem is now a fixture in the Chinese school curriculum.

Lines from his verses are inscribed on a boulder that stands in the ground's of King's College, which is hosting the two-day festival celebrating the poet's life and work.