Fiona Onasanya to use wages to combat Peterborough fly-tipping

An MP has said she will use her own wage to combat fly-tipping in the area.

Fiona Onasanya will use more than £800 of her wagesto take away bulky items that get dumped. The council currently charges for collection of bulky items and electrical goods.

The Labour MP for Peterborough said the council need to take "more responsibility".

The council said there was no evidence to suggest that free collections reduce fly-tipping.