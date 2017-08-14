A derailed freight train has caused chaos on services across the East of England.

Video

A derailed freight train in Cambridgeshire has caused chaos on services across the East of England.

The line is blocked at the Ely North junction near Queen Adelaide, preventing passage of train services to and from Peterborough, Ely, London, Cambridge, Stansted Airport and Bury St Edmunds.

Operator Abellio Great Anglia said services would be cancelled, delayed or suspended until the line was cleared.

The incident happened just before 14:30 BST and there are not believed to be any casualties.

The freight train operator, Network Rail and emergency services are working to assess the situation.