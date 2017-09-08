Lucky escape for A428 bridge crash driver near Cambridge

Video

A car came perilously close to plunging on to the A428 near Cambridge after crashing into a barrier on a flyover.

It rebounded back on to the carriageway in the crash early on Friday, but little of the safety fence remains.

The driver - a man in his 20s - was hurt, but his injuries were not life-threatening, emergency services said.

Police said the road was likely to be shut for most of Friday.