Video

A Jack Russell had to be rescued from a disused badger sett in Ley Hill, Chesham, after getting stuck.

RSPCA officers called in badger experts to assess whether or not the sett was empty.

Fire crews used a bendy rod with a camera on it to find the dog who was 3m (9ft) deep.

He was able to find his own way out using the light on rod and was returned to his owner uninjured.