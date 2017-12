Video

The sister of a missing pub landlady has described her disappearance as "a 20-year burden" and said she believes she was murdered.

Deborah Steel was last seen on 28 December, 1997, and the case was reclassified as a murder in 2014.

Despite searches of her pub and a garden in Ely, Cambridgeshire, her body was not found and no-one has been charged.