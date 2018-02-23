Treadmill to cut river rowing congestion

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cambridge University treadmill to cut rowing congestion
A Cambridge University college has unveiled an indoor treadmill to help ease congestion on the River Cam, in Cambridge.
-
23 Feb 2018
- From the section Cambridgeshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-43172649/cambridge-university-treadmill-to-cut-rowing-congestionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window