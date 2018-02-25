Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cambridge United: In training with amputee footballers
A new training session for amputee footballers has been set up in Bottisham, Cambridgeshire by Cambridge United FC and charity Steel Bones.
-
25 Feb 2018
- From the section Cambridgeshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-43177027/cambridge-united-in-training-with-amputee-footballersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window