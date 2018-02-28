'Spiderman' jailbreak inmate scaled wall

Video

A convicted child sex offender scaled a prison wall “like Spiderman” to make his escape from HMP Peterborough.

CCTV footage shows Gintautas Urbonas, 52, escaping on 26 January by climbing up against a gate and scaling the high wall using a light, a pipe, a satellite dish – and a rope made of face towels.

He was recaptured in Peterborough two days later and on Tuesday was sent back to continue his 12-year sentence – with an additional 16 months added for the escape referred to in a police statement as "like Spiderman".