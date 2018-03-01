Media player
Cambridge University Women's Boat Club early morning training
With the Boat Race just three weeks away, the cold is no excuse to disrupt a training schedule for one of the teams.
The women have been out on the river at sunrise when it has been below freezing.
01 Mar 2018
