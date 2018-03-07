Washing machine fire closes motorway

Media player
Washing machine lorry catches fire on A1
A lorry carrying washing machines caught fire on the A1(M), causing three lanes to be closed during rush hour.
The blaze, near Peterborough, took firefighters two hours to bring under control.
